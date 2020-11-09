The Ottawa University men's wrestling team opened the season with six first-place finishes Friday against Bethany in Lindsborg.

Those capturing their weight divisions were: Diego Hernandez, 125 pounds; William Wright, 133; Parker Wright, 141; Gabriel McDuffie, 157; JD Perez, 165-174, and Carson Savage, 184-197.

In the 125 division, Tyler Johnson was second and Freddy Maisberger came in third. In round one, Hernandez won by fall over Maisberger IV. Hernandez won a 7-3 decision over Johnson in round two. In round three, Johnson won by forfeit over Maisberger IV.

Ottawa had four wrestlers place at 133. Wade Landrum finished third, Tyler McKeefery took fourth and Quinton Talbert was fifth.

Bobby Robinson Jr. came in second place at 141.

Ottawa had four place at 157. Finishing in second was Cordell Hunt, in third was Brock Chapman and fourth was John Redmond.

In the 184-197 division, Cameron Young-Leggett finished second with Hunter Tindall in third and Xavier Schechter, fourth. Tindall won a 14-10 decision over Schechter in the third-place match.

Santiago Salas finished second in the 285 division. Salas lost 7-2 in round one to Collin Rossillion (Bethany). Salas won by fall over Edward Trejo in round two. In round three, Salas was bested by William Mason (Bethany) by a fall.

Ottawa wrestles Thursday against Benedictine and Baker in Atchison.