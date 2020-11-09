Bethel spikers

split matches

The Bethel College volleyball team got its second win of the season Saturday in a KCAC triangular at Thresher Gym.

Bethel fell to Kansas Wesleyan in three sets — 25-13, 25-12, 25-12; and beat York in five sets — 25-19, 25-23, 27-29, 24-26, 15-10.

Kansas Wesleyan was led by Maddy Beckett with 13 kills. Josie Deckinger set 16 assists, followed by Cortney Hanna with 15. Beckett and Deckinger each served three aces. Emily Monson had 18 digs. Elizabeth Hardacre downed four blocks.

Mia Loganbill and Kendra Gooden each scored seven kills for Bethel. Gabby Valdez set 12 assists. Katey Wilhelm had nine digs.

Against York, Gooden scored 15 kills for Bethel. Loganbill and Dannika Day each posted 14 kills. Valdez set 34 assists, followed by Kaylee VanderVeen with 21. Valdez and VanderVeen each served three aces. Wilhelm had 32 digs. Kaitlyn Shima, Gooden and Julie Wilhite each downed three blocks.

For York, Shiloh Lively scored 14 kills, while Taylor O’Brian had 13. Sofia Perez set 25 assists. Jasmine Scarbrough and Naomi Warren each had 19 digs. O’Brian, Haley Scoffield and Finehika Uhatefe each downed three blocks.

Wednesday’s match against Ottawa has been postponed. No make-up date has been set.

Bethel is scheduled to host Friends and Oklahoma at 3 p.m. Nov. 18.

vs. Kansas Wesleyan

KANSAS WESLEYAN (9-9, 5-5 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Maddy Beckett 13-3-2; Chelsea James 2-0-0; Elizabeth Hardacre 9-1-4; Emily Monson 0-1-0; Cortney Hanna 0-0-0; Autumn Colgin 0-0-0; Carlee Becker 1-0-0; Ryann Kats 2-0-1; Morgan Bryand 9-3-1; Josie Deckinger 0-3-0; Alexis Utz 5-0-2; Addie Gehrt 0-0-0; Mackenzie Pease 4-0-0. TOTALS 45-11-6.0.

BETHEL (1-10, 1-5 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Kaylee VanderVeen 0-0-0; Kendra Gooden 7-0-1; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 7-0-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 0-0-0; Julie Wilhite 0-0-1; Gabby Valdez 1-0-0; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Kalyn Corley 0-0-0; Harlie Hunton 4-0-0; Dannika Day 3-0-1; Kaitlyn Shima 4-0-0. TOTALS 26-0-2.0.

K.Wesleyan;25;25;25;—3

Bethel;13;12;12;—0

Assist leaders — KW: Deckinger 16, Hanna 15. BC: Valdez 12, Shima 9. Dig leaders — KW: Monson 18, Hanna 6. BC: Wilhelm 9, Shima 6, Stoslworth 6.

vs. York

YORK (0-12, 0-7 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Haley Scoffield 6-0-3; Taylor O'Brien 13-0-3; Shiloh Lively 14-0-2; Emma Peters 0-0-0; Alexandria Garcia 0-0-0; Naomi Warren 2-1-0; Jasmine Scarbrough 1-0-0; Finehika Uhatafe 8-0-3; Brooke Winquist 2-0-2; Elisa Cardona 5-1-0; Sofia Perez 0-0-0. TOTALS 51-2-8.0.

BETHEL (2-10, 2-5 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Kaylee VanderVeen 0-3-0; Kendra Gooden 15-0-3; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 14-0-2; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 9-0-1; Julie Wilhite 6-0-3; Gabby Valdez 0-3-0; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Kalyn Corley 0-0-0; Harlie Hunton 5-1-0; Dannika Day 14-0-1; Kaitlyn Shima 7-0-3. TOTALS 70-7-7.0.

York;19;23;29;26;10;—2

Bethel;25;25;27;24;15;—3

Assist leaders — YC: Perez 25, Uhatafe 10. BC: Valdez 34, VanderVeen 21. Dig leaders — YC: Scarbrough 19, Warren 19, Cardona 16, Peters 10. BC: Wilhelm 32, Valdez 9, Roth 9, VanderVeen 9.

BC women drop

road game

WINFIELD — The Bethel College women’s soccer team fell to Southwestern 2-1 Saturday in KCAC play in Winfield.

Kryslyn Henderson scored the game-winner for the Moundbuilders with 1:17 left in regulation.

Southwestern scored in the 41st minute on a goal by Bryanna Kuhn from Madelyn Banda. Bethel equalized in the 70th minute on a goal by Jazlyn Reese from Katy Ponce.

Bethel was outshot 14-6, 11-3 on goal. Maddie Prager had seven saves for Bethel. Emily Sutton had two saves for Southwestern.

Southwestern is 6-3 overall and in KCAC play.

Bethel is 1-3-1 overall and in KCAC play. Bethel plays at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Friends.

Bethel;0;1;—1

S-western;1;1;—2

1. S Bryanna Kuhn (Madelyn Banda) 40:19

2. B Jazlyn Reese (Katy Ponce) 69:05

3. S Kryslyn Henderson (unassisted) 88:43

Total shots — BC 3-3—6, SC 7-7—14. Shots on goal — BC 1-2—3, SC 5-6—11. Saves — BC: Maddie Prager (L) 7; team 2. SC: Emily Sutton (W) 1-1—2. Corner kicks — BC 3, SC 1. Fouls — BC 14, SC 7. Offside — BC 0, SC 1. Cautions — BC: Kelsie Kreutzer 38:36. SC: Lydia Travis 41:17.