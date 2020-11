The Wellsville seventh grade girls basketball team is off to a 3-0 start.

The girls opened the season with a 17-16 win over Prairie View. Wellsville nipped Anderson County, 16-15. The squad then defeated Prairie View, 26-17.

Defense led the Eagles to the victory in the opener. Free throws were the difference in nipping Anderson County.

Wellsville’s shots started falling in the second half in the rematch with Prairie View.