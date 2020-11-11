The Ottawa University women's soccer team exploited the Sterling defense Tuesday at AdventHealth Field.

The Lady Braves topped the Sterling Warriors, 5-1, to earn their first win in KCAC play.

The Braves jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Freshman Jaycie Campbell, who scored two goals, netted the first goal of the match in the 14th minute off an assist by Ciara Joyce. Those were Campbell’s third and fourth goals of the season.

Reighna Werner added a goal in the 22nd minute. It was her third goal of the season.

In the 38th minute, Josie Goodpasture knocked in a goal off an assist by Madeline Aguilar to give the Braves a 3-0 lead at halftime.

In the 48th minute, Campbell netted her second goal.

Madeline Aguilar scored her first goal of the season in the 90th minute.

Jordan Burrow finished with two saves in the net.