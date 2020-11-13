The Ottawa University men’s wrestling team was selected by conference coaches as the top team in the KCAC/Sooner Athletic Conference preseason poll.

Ottawa had 11 wrestlers ranked in the top five by the coaches.

The individuals are Diago Hernandez, 125, No. 4; Tyler Johnson, 125, No. 11; William Wright, 133, No. 5; Parker Wright, 141, No. 4; Bobby Robinson, 141, No. 5; Ryan Delforge, 149, No. 2; Gabriel McDuffie, 157, No. 2; Kolby Droegemeier, 165, No. 3; J.D. Perez, 174, No. 3; Cameron Young-Leggett, 184, No, 2; Carson Savage, 197, No. 2; Dalton Sikes, 285, No. 2.

Ottawa’s duals on Thursday against Benedictine and Baker were canceled because of the pandemic.