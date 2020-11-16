The Ottawa University men’s soccer team gutted out a 3-1 win Friday over Kansas Wesleyan at AdventHealth Field.

The two KCAC rivals staged two different halves. The first half was a wide-open offensive style of play. The second half was a defensive battle.

Four of the five goals came in the first half with Ottawa gaining a 3-1 advantage at halftime.

Nate Johnson, Cain Scott and Jeaj-Claude Swartz netted goals in the first half. Scott assisted on Johnson’s goal. It was his third goal and fourth assist of the season.

Kansas Wesleyan notched a goal in the 79th minute to draw within a goal, but the Ottawa defense clamped down in the final 11 minutes to clinch the victory.

Keeper Gage Powers finished with six saves.

Ottawa closes the fall portion of the schedule Wednesday in Hillsboro against Tabor.

Women fall

The Lady Braves came up short in a 3-1 loss to Kansas Wesleyan.

The visitors owned the first half, scoring all three goals before halftime.

Ottawa attempted to claw back with a goal in the second half. Kaymyn Brane broke the scoreless streak in the 65th minute. It was her first goal of the season.

Ottawa had seven shots in the match with three on goal.

It was the final match of the fall for Ottawa as the match with Tabor was postponed to the spring.