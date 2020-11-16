Ottawa University qualified 11 powerlifters for the USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals in April.

The men qualified four and the women seven with their performances in Saturday’s USA Powerlifting Ottawa University Challenge.

Ryan Peroo finished first in the his weight class and was named Best Male Lifter in the junior division. Peroo qualified for nationals.

Baxter Self and Mike Reffner won their weight classes and qualified for nationals.

Brandon Tran was the fourth Brave to qualify for nationals. He placed second in his class.

Koby Money earned a first-place finish.

Jaqui Carey was named Best Female Lifter in the junior division and qualified for nationals. She finished first in the 84-plus weight class.

Ruby Bankston, Cindy Vazquez, Katie Martin, and Andrea Beasley took first in their class and qualified for nationals. Beasley and was named best female lifter in the teen division.

Kylie Van Eck and Jeni Laha also qualified for nationals.

Maya McKeefery finished second in her weight class.