The Ottawa University men’s wrestling program is being recognized nationally.

The Ottawa squad received votes in the first NAIA top 20 poll of the 2020 season. Ottawa also has five wrestlers ranked in the individual weight class polls. That is a program record.

Ryan Delforge is ranked 11th in the 149-pound weight division. Gabriel McDuffie, 157, is No. 12 in the poll. Cameron Young-Leggett, 187, is ranked 17th. Carson Savage, 197, is No. 11, and Dalton Sikes, 285, is ranked 14th.

The Braves, two-time undefeated conference champs, open conference action at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Oklahoma Wesleyan.