Ottawa University sophomore cross country runner Josh Weghorst earned all-conference honors and qualified for nationals with his performance Saturday in the KCAC Championships in Salina.

Weghorst finished eighth at 27:36. The NAIA national meet was moved to the spring because of the pandemic.

Ottawa finished fifth as a team in the KCAC meet.

Senior Joseph Corbin finished 27th at 29:16. Skylar Karns took 56th at 31:21.4. Sophomore Caleb Meyer was right behind in 57th at 31:22.3. Tyler Stevenson took 58th at 31:28.7. Both of them are former Central Heights runners.

Michael Garrison finished 85th at 33:50.3. Christopher Rosas took 96th at 39:50.9.

The women’s team finished 11th. Jordan Fritz paced Ottawa in 50th place at 23:47.1. Destiny Escobar was 55th at 24:06.2. Senior Dakota Bunch, 68th, ran a time of 25:06.4. Alexis Rademaker finished 71st at 25:23.9. Olivia Lemus, 72nd, ran a time of 25:26. Laura Freeman took 93rd at 29:31.1.