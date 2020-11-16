The West Franklin and Ottawa high school volleyball teams are being rewarded with postseason honors.

The squads, which finished third in their state tournaments, had two players each selected to the Kansas Volleyball Association’s all-state team.

Ottawa senior Darby Weidl was a 4A first-team all-state selection. Cyclone junior setter Kirsten Evans was on the second team.

West Franklin seniors Ainsley Corwine and Alex Coopman were 3A all-state selections.

The Falcons dominated the Flint Hills league, winning the regular season and tournament championships. The Falcons went undefeated during league play.

The league coaches selected seven Falcons on the all-league teams. Corwine, Coopman, Jenna Walters and Sami Randall were first team selections. Allison Swank and Nellie LaFountain were on the second team. Riley Zentz earned honorable mention honors.

Central Heights junior Cameron Peel was an honorable mention selection.

Ottawa and West Franklin were well represented on the first Eastern Kansas volleyball team.

Ottawa and West Franklin each had five players selected to the 4A and 3A squads.

Ottawa’s Weidl and Emma Stottlemire were first team selections. Evans was on the second team. Molly Olmsted and Sofia Ficken were honorable mention picks.

West Franklin’s Randall was on the first team. Zentz, Walters and Corwine were on the second team. Coopman was an honorable mention selection.