The Ottawa University football team is finished for the fall portion of its season.

The OU athletic department announced Tuesday that Saturday’s home game against Southwestern has been postponed to the spring. This was the fourth game this fall to be postponed.

Ottawa finished the fall with a 4-2 overall mark and is 3-2 in KCAC play. Ottawa and Kansas Wesleyan are tied for fourth with two KCAC losses behind Bethel (6-0), Avila (5-1) and Southwestern (4-1).

The Braves are coming off a 34-23 loss to Kansas Wesleyan, which snapped a two-game winning streak. Ottawa sports one of the top rushing offenses in the NAIA. Freshman running back D

Derrick Curtis led the nation in rushing going into the Kansas Wesleyan game. He has rushed for more than 800 yards this season.