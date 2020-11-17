Ottawa University men’s soccer team swept the KCAC weekly honors

Cain Scott and Gage Powers were named KCAC Players of the Week. Scott received KCAC Offensive Player of the Week and Powers received KCAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Scottwas a huge part of the Ottawa victory against Kansas Wesleyan. He knocked in one of the goals for the Braves on a penalty kick. Also, he contributed two assists on the two other goals scored in the match.

Powers finished with six saves in the contest for the Braves against Kansas Wesleyan.

Ottawa (3-5-0, 3-4-0) plays Wednesday in Hillsboro against Tabor.