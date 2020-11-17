The Ottawa University basketball teams’ schedule is being disrupted because of the pandemic.

The next three games — Tuesday at Southwestern; Friday vs. Tabor and Nov. 24 —have been postponed and will be rescheduled.

The men’s squad has not played since Nov. 4 when the Braves improved to 2-0 with a win over Baker. The women have not played since Nov. 6 in a loss to Kansas Wesleyan. The women have had five games postponed.

The men have seven games to reschedule. The teams are scheduled to return to the court on Nov. 28 at home against Bethany.

The pandemic has played havoc with basketball schedules throughout the NAIA. It was reported that 41% of the games from the NAIA top 25 ranked teams have been postponed.