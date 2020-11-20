The Ottawa University softball coaches are busy putting together the 2022 recruiting class.

The Lady Braves signed of Julia Waltman, of Hurrah, Okla., for the 2022 season.

Waltman lettered in softball at Hurrah High School and helped her slow pitch softball team to the 2018 state tournament. She was a Colorado Sparkler All-Star in 2018. Waltman was named her high school’s Newcomer of the Year and Most Improved Player.

"We are very happy to have Julia joining our program," Ottawa softball coach Jay Kahnt said. "Julia will be a change of speed type pitcher for us, which will complement our staff well. She can also play second base. Julia comes from one of the top travel teams in Tulsa Elite and we look forward to her bringing the winning mentality with her. She has great character that will allow her to fit in very quickly in our program. Looking forward to watching her grow in our program."

Waltman plans to major in exercise science. She played travel ball for Tulsa Elite OKC 2021 under coach James Talley.

"She has a tremendous IQ and knowledge," Talley said. "She displays it with her ability to play all nine positions, which is difficult for a primary pitcher to do today. One word to describe her is tenacious."