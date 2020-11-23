The Ottawa University basketball teams are getting set to return to the court this week after a three-week break.

The squads are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Saturday at home against Bethany. The men’s squad has not played since Nov. 4, when the Braves improved to 2-0 with a win over Baker. The women have not played since Nov. 6 in a loss to Kansas Wesleyan. The women have had five games postponed.

The squads have rescheduled some of their postponed games. The men will play Dec. 7 in Salina against Kansas Wesleyan.

The squads will have doubleheaders on Dec. 17 at home against Tabor and on the road Jan. 6, 2021, against Oklahoma Wesleyan.