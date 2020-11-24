Troutman’s drive spurred journey to JCCC

Wellsville High School senior Jadyn Troutman is driven for success.

She was not just involved in athletics and other school activities, but was a leader and standout throughout her high school career.

She spent the past four years excelling in volleyball, basketball, track, softball and cheerleading.

Wellsville Athletic/Activities Director Brad Burkdoll said Troutman will have competed in 15 sports by the time she leaves Wellsville.

"That is incredible," he said. "She is a great role model. She is a great teammate. She has played big in our big games."

Troutman has several avenues open for her future, but her love for volleyball led to her signing with Johnson County Community College squad. She celebrated with her family, coaches, teammates and classmates Monday in the school’s library.

Troutman said volleyball has always been her favorite sport for a variety of reasons.

"It is more of a team sport," Troutman said. "I can bond with other players. I have been friends with everybody since elementary school. I got to play with my best friends I have had forever. Growing up, I have done all of [the sports]. I was glad I was allowed to do all of them throughout my high school career."

Mark Messer, Wellsville track coach, said Troutman competing at a high level in all of her sports is amazing.

"She is the fiercest competitor that I have ever coached," he said.

Troutman said Johnson County rose to the top for several reasons.

"When I met the girls, they were super fun and outgoing," Troutman said. "Right up my alley. I like how they are competitive and aggressive with all the schools they play. It is high level. I really liked the campus and it is close to my family in Olathe. I liked the environment."

The JCCC program is one of the top JUCO programs in the nation with eight national tourney appearances in the past 12 years under coach Jennifer Ei.

Troutman’s goal is to improve all aspects of her game.

"After talking with coach Ei, she said she sees a lot of potential in me," Troutman said. "I have no doubt she will be able to help me in a short period of time.

"It was nice before I signed to go up and practice with them and other recruits. I was able to work first-hand with the setters. I was able to experience the environment and the bond that everyone has with each other."

Wellsville volleyball coach Eric Evans said the love for volleyball is essential as she moves to the next level.

"What it does is make you a better competitor, a better player on the court and better person overall," he said.

Evans said all of her success in volleyball and other sports, what impresses him the most is her influence at the school.

"That is more satisfying to me," he said.

Troutman has lofty goals. She hopes to enter medical school after college, but is keeping her options open.

She said concentrating on volleyball at JCCC will let her experience the whole college experience.

"It will be nice to focus on academics and other stuff instead of constant sports," she said.