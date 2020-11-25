STERLING — A slow shooting first half lead to a 78-66 loss for the Bethel College women’s basketball team to unbeaten Sterling College Tuesday night in KCAC play in Sterling.

Bethel trailed by as many as eight in the first quarter, cutting it to five at the end of the period, 18-13.

Up by six with 3:07 remaining in the first half, Sterling made an 11-0 run. The Warriors led 44-29 at the half.

Bethel trailed by as many as 20 in the third quarter, but cut the deficit to 14 at the end of the period, 62-48. The Threshers got within seven midway in the final period, but Sterling was able to pull away at the end.

Bethel was 11 of 29 from the field in the first half, while Sterling was 17 of 37. Both teams shot 46 percent in the second half.

Sterling, 8-0 overall and 4-0 in KCAC play, was led by Kylah Comley with 16 points. Alexis Theus and Taya Wilson each added 13 points.

Bethel was led by Jasmina Jones with 13 points. Alex Bearup added 11 points. Kayla Newman scored 10 points.

Abby Schmidt was held to eight points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots. It was her first game this season without a double-double and snaps a streak of 15 straight double-doubles.

Bethel falls to 4-3, 4-2 in KCAC play. Bethel plays at 5 p.m. Friday at Kansas Wesleyan. The Coyotes are 5-4, 4-2 in KCAC play, falling to Bethany 58-44 Tuesday.

No spectators will be permitted at the game.

SCHMIDT HONORED — Schmidt was named the KCAC Offensive Player of the Week in women’s basketball for the week ending Sunday.

In two games, both BC wins, the 6-foot-3 senior from Newton scored 39 points with 34 rebounds, five blocked shots and a steal. She broke the 1,400-career point mark and moved into no. 2 on the Bethel career scoring list at 1,449 points (now 1,457). She is 434 points behind all-time leader DeAnn Huxman.