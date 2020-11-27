The Ottawa University women's golf team added a state medalist for the 2021-22 season.

Ottawa signed Baxter Springs High School senior Lindi Schmelzer. She lettered in golf and was a three-time State Golf Tournament participant and a 2020 state individual medalist.

Schmelzer was a member of the BHS scholar bowl team, the National Honor Society and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She participated in musical theater at BHS and participated in the Cherokee County Arts Association.

"We are extremely excited to have Lindi join the OU golf family," Ottawa coach Phil McClintock said. "She is a talented golfer, who is a three time state qualifier and also a great student. Lindi will make a positive impact on our women's program immediately."

Schmelzer plans to major in biology.