Ottawa University senior Gabriel McDuffie has been named the KCAC Men's Wrestler of the Week.

McDuffie won by fall over Oklahoma Wesleyan’s Chad Sakamoto last week in Wilson Field House. McDuffie comes in ranked 12th in the NAIA in the 157-pound weight class.

The Braves face the Bethany Swedes at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 in Wilson Field House.

Women ranked

The Ottawa University women’s wrestling team is receiving votes in the first NAIA Top 20 poll.

Ottawa has four wrestlers ranked. Alessia Cokeley, 109 pounds, is No. 12, and Carlee Broyles, 109, is 19th. Randie Scoon, 136, is No. 17. Abriel Lisk, 155, is ranked 16th.