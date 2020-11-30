MANHATTAN — Ayoka Lee was sidelined for a majority of the first half of Sunday’s game against Southern.

But the redshirt sophomore was able to bounce back in the second scoring 15 of her 17 points to help Kansas State to a 66-51 victory to improve to 1-0 on the season.

Southern led 14-11 at the first quarter, but K-State needed an 18-14 second to take a 29-28 lead into halftime.

The Wildcats were able to extend their lead with a 16-13 third to lead 45-41 heading into the fourth. K-State pulled away in the fourth with a 21-point fourth. Southern was held to seven made field goals in the second half, including one in the fourth.

Lee’s 17 points led K-State, along with grabbing nine rebounds. Junior Christianna Carr added 15. K-State finished the game shooting 46% from the field.

K-State will host Kentucky as apart of the Big 12-SEC Challenge at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Jayhawks rout Islanders, 85-43

At Lawrence, Kansas got 17 points from sophomore Holly Kersgieter to help the Jayhawks to 2-0 on the season Sunday afternoon in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks scored 17 seconds in and never looked back leading 26-9 after the first and 44-17 at halftime. KU scored 41 points in the second half en route to the 42-point victory.

KU shot 49.2% from the field and made 11 of 24 from the 3-point line.

In addition to Kersigeter, the Jayhawks got 13 points from senior Tina Stephens, junior Aniya Thomas added 12 and junior Zakiyah Frankin tallied 10.

KU will travel to Ole Miss for its contest in the Big 12-SEC Challenge at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.