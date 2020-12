The Ottawa University men’s schedule received rescheduled game dates missed during November.

The Braves return to the court 8 p.m. Wednesday in Wichita against Friends. This game takes the place of the Feb. 13 game. It will be the first KCAC game of the season and first since defeating Baker on Oct. 29.

On Dec. 17, the men will play Oklahoma Wesleyan at 7 p.m. at home after the women’s game against Tabor.

Ottawa plays 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at home against Bethany. The game was postponed from Saturday.