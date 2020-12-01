For the first time in the young season, Kansas State will welcome basketball fans to Bramlage Coliseum this week.

K-State Athletics announced Tuesday morning that after consultation with university leaders and Riley County health officials, it will open Bramlage to about 15% of capacity for both men's and women's basketball. Capacity is listed as 12,528.

The new policy will allow all men's and women's season ticket holders to attend the remaining home games, starting Thursday with the women's game against Kentucky and followed by the men's game Saturday night with UNLV.

There will be no single-game tickets available for men's games, but a limited number of individual game tickets will go on sale for the women two days ahead of each game.

The 15% restriction — no fans were allowed for December games — is strictly for indoor events at Bramlage Coliseum and does not affect Saturday's 11 a.m. regular-season football finale with Texas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Football games are still subject to 25% of capacity.

K-State, which closed Bramlage to fans through the end of December, said it continues to work with the Riley County Health Department to monitor COVID-19 cases in the Manhattan community.