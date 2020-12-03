No doubt rust played a factor. The Ottawa University men’s basketball team played its first game in 33 days Wednesday in Wichita.

Friends used a quick start and a dominating finish to upend nationally-ranked Ottawa, 81-73.

Ottawa fell behind 16-8 with 9:32 left in the first half, but regrouped to take a 33-29 halftime lead. Ottawa led 30-22 late in the first half.

The Braves led in the second half until the 8:01 mark when Friends rallied for a 58-56 lead. The Falcons rode the momentum to build a 75-62 lead with 1:17 left.

The defending KCAC champs made a late charge. Ottawa cut the deficit to 78-73 with 22 seconds remaining.

Ottawa shot 34.4 percent from the floor and 22.5 percent from behind the three-point line.

Senior Jaquan Daniels lit the nets for a season-best 30 points. Senior guard Perry Carroll came off the bench for 18 points.

Ottawa (2-1, 0-1) plays 5 p.m. Saturday against Bethel in North Newton.