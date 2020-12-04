The Ottawa Herald 2020 All-Area girls team runners were dominant this season.

Some of the highlights included a state medal, a regional championship, league runner-up finishes, as well as meet winning performances,

Here are the all-area team members:

Taryn Compton, jr., Central Heights

Compton put together a sterling season, which ended with a state medal. She finished 18th at the 2A state meet. It was her third state meet appearance.

"Taryn has been an exceptional runner for us for six years and she has improved every single year," Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said.

Compton achieved all of her goals, including earning a state medal, Prosser said. She ran a career-best 21:01 at state. She finished in the top five at every race through regionals.

Lily Meyer, jr., Central Heights

Meyer was a consistent performer throughout her running career. She finished in the top 10 of each race this season until a late-season injury proved too much to overcome at the regional race.

"Another six year runner, Lily has been near the top of every race she has run in her career and will look to come back stronger next season," Prosser said.

Lily Judd, jr., West Franklin

Judd is one of the top small class performers in the state. She finished in the top three in each meet this season, including claiming a regional championship.

"Lily has been a consistent contributor to the team, qualifying for state every year of high school," West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said.

Judd finished second at league with a season personal-best time of 20:57. She took 29th at state.

Emma Bailey, soph., West Franklin

Bailey’s determination allowed her to come back from a knee injury suffered during the winter. She put together a solid season.

"She had to deal with the frustration of a gradual return and feeling slower than she remembered, but her self-discipline and dedication brought her success this season," Hahn said. "From the first meet to the end of the season, she improved by 3:39, taking her to her second appearance at the state meet."

She finished third at the regional race where she ran a season-best 21:47. She was fifth at the league race and 55th at state.

Hope Crabtree, fr., West Franklin

Crabtree quickly learned the nuances of cross country in her rookie campaign.

"Hope was continuously discovering how good she could really be," Hahn said. "Over the course of the season, she improved by 2:54, and helped the girls team claim three of the top six places at the league championships."

Crabtree finished sixth at league with her best time of 23:01.

Lexi McDaniel, sr., Wellsville

McDaniel was a stalwart for the Eagles since seventh grade.

"She has been the leader of our girls squad the last two years and we are going to really miss her," Wellsville coach Tim Savage said."

She was an all-league runner her freshman year and this is her third time on the all-area squad. She medaled three times this season and finished the season with her best race at regionals, finishing 20th.