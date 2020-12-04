The Ottawa University softball team added a local infielder to the 2022 team.

Meadow Stall, Paola, who attends Osawatomie High School, signed with the softball team.

Stall lettered in softball, volleyball, and basketball at Osawatomie High School. She was a first team all-league selection and earned second team All-Tri County honors.

"We are excited to have Meadow joining our softball program," Ottawa softball coach Jay Kahnt said. "She adds great depth to third base for us. I am looking forward to watching her get better every day as she is very coachable and has a good work ethic. Meadow is a true student-athlete. She is a great student and a multi-sport athlete in school. I can’t wait to have her on campus next fall."

Stall plans to concentrate on general studies before deciding on a major. She played travel ball for Team Kansas under coach Tim Rodgers.