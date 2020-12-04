Ottawa University flag football coach Liz Sowers will play for the national team,

Sowers was selected to the 2021 U.S. Women’s Flag National Team.

The team will compete in the 2021 International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Flag Football World Championships in Spain next Oct. 6-10. The global competition featuring the world’s top flag national teams will be held in Palma, Spain, located on the island of Mallorca – the largest of the country’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea.

USA Football, the sport’s national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, manages U.S. National Teams for international play. IFAF is a provisional member of the International Olympic Committee.

Sowers is in her first season as head coach of OU’s inaugural women’s flag football team. She is one of the most highly regarded women’s flag and tackle football players in the country.

Sowers played for the West Michigan Mayhem, the Kansas City Titans, and the Kansas City Tribe. Sowers currently plays quarterback for the Kansas City Glory in the WNFC. She was a first team All-American receiver for the Titans from 2010 to 2013 and 2015 to 2017.

As a member of the Tribe, Sowers led the nation (more than 70 teams) with 987 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. She was a member of the 2018 and 2021 U.S. Women’s Flag Football National Team.