Salina South’s boys were ready to roll.

With a senior-laden lineup featuring four returning starters, the Cougars jumped on Goddard Eisenhower early in their season opener Friday night and rolled to a 56-42 victory at the South gym.

Senior Colin Schreiber scored 14 points and Devon Junghans had 10 to lead the Cougars, who led nearly wire-to-wire.

"Colin was huge," South coach Jason Hooper said. "AJ (Johnson) was huge on the boards. Us being able to get into transition both offensively and defensively, that was the key."

Eisenhower jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but after that, it was all South. The Cougars forced the Tigers to call three first-quarter timeout on the way to a 19-8 lead.

South extended its lead to as many as 14 in the second period and held a 34-20 lead at halftime.

"We know we’re going to be good this year," Schreiber said. "It was good to start the season off right. We’re a really fast, aggressive team. I knew we would get out in transition."

Eisenhower scored the first five points of the second half to pull within nine, but the Cougars push the lead back to 17 by the end of the third quarter.

"Everybody took accountability and we got right back in it," Schreiber said of Eisenhower’s early run in the third.

South built its largest lead of19 in the fourth period and held on from there.

In addition to Schreiber and Junghans, the Cougars got nine points from Josh Jordan eight from Johnson.

"We knew we have a good group of kids that are trying to get into a good rotation, and keep legs fresh, and I thought we did," Hooper said. "We played eight to nine kids, and all of them contributed, and it was fun to watch."

The Cougars also got quality minutes from senior Kade Barber and sophomore Te’Jon McDaniel.

"He’s the exact type of kid that you want coming off the bench to just spark energy when you make your first substitution," Hooper said of Barber. "I’m so happy for that kid to get this opportunity as a senior.

"He had a nice growth spurt over the course of the summer and leading into this year. He’s just fearless. He’s not afraid of anything, and he played his tail off."

Eisenhower (0-1) was led by Cody Houser’s 10 points.

Eisenhower girls 47, South 28

In a 19-18 game in the third quarter, it was anybody’s game.

However, Eisenhower responded with a 17-2 to run to close the quarter en route to its first victory of the season. The Tigers went to a 3-2 zone and the Cougars had no answer.

"They had a lot of length, and we just couldn’t get a shot to fall," South coach Ryan Stuart said. "On the other side of it, they started hitting some shots and made a little bit of run. Eisenhower’s a good team.

"I saw a lot of good things (Friday), but it’s just unfortunate there in the third quarter of solving their zone, and at the same time, we stopped playing defense."

South was without two of its top players — junior Kylie Arnold and sophomore Elena Herbel. Arnold is currently in quarantine, while Herbel is out with a hamstring injury.

Even with those two out, the Cougars had some underclassmen fill in those minutes, getting contributions from sophomores Lauren Harris and Emily Anderson. Anderson added four points and Harris had one basket.

"You’ve got to find a way to fight through," Stuart said. "When you are playing shorthanded is you have some kids that maybe you didn’t expect to get on the floor. Our players six to 10, were girls that made their varsity debut.

"That’s going to be tough at times, but they did some nice things."

Neither team had a steady flow in the first half, with the Tigers clinging to a 7-5 lead after one quarter, and up 17-13 at halftime.

"Both teams in the first half were switching defenses," Stuart said. "Both played some man and some 3-2 zone, and then we went to a 2-3, and then they showed a 2-3. It was just two teams just trying to find themselves."

South pulled within one on a 3-pointer by sophomore Acacia Weis with 5:40 left in the third period, but it was all Eisenhower after that.

Junior Kalysa Hamel led the Cougars with six points. Kennedy Nicholson led the Tigers with 14 points, while Addi Verbeck added 11, all in the first half.

South opens up Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I play at home Tuesday against Derby.