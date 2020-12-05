GYPSUM — It was a tall task for the Southeast of Saline girls in their opener against Hesston Friday night.

The Swathers, a powerhouse in Class 3A, were too much for the Trojans in a 63-41 victory.

Hesston lead 19-12 after the first quarter and never looked back from there. The Swathers held a 34-23 lead at halftime and 49-36 heading into the fourth.

Southeast was led by junior Karsyn Schlesener who scored 12 points and sophomore Avery Caselman added 11.

HESSTON BOYS 71, SE SALINE 34

Southeast played close with the Swathers, trailing 14-12 after one, but it as all Hesston after that.

The Swathers turned their two-point lead into a 33-22 lead at halftime. Hesston outscored the Trojans, 25-5 in the third quarter to extend its lead to 58-27.

Southeast was held to seven fourth quarter points.

Sophomore Eli Sawyers led the Trojans with nine points.

Southeast will host Smoky Valley on Tuesday.