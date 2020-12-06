CONWAY, Ark. — The Kansas State women’s basketball team's stifling defense was too much for Central Arkansas on Saturday, as the Wildcats came away with a 47-33 victory on Saturday.

The game was added to the schedule on Thursday.

K-State's defensive effort was its best since limiting Chicago State to 33 four years ago. Central Arkansas shot just 17.5%.

"We didn’t complicate it," K-State coach Jeff Mittie said. "We really did similar things we did the other night against Kentucky.

"We tried to keep things pretty simple. We felt the more we looked at Central Arkansas that that would be a solid plan."

Taylor Lauterbach and Rachel Ranke led a balanced K-State attack with nine points each, while Christiana Carr had eight. Lauterbach also grabbed 12 rebounds and Cymone Goodrich added six assists. Lucy Ibeh's 13 points and 10 rebounds led Central Arkansas (1-3).

Central Arkansas used a 9-3 run to close the third quarter and pull within two at 31-29, but K-State closed it out with a 16-4 fourth period.