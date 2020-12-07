The Ottawa High School wrestling teams had successful season debuts this past weekend.

The boys squad won all three duals Saturday en route to the Wabaunsee Tournament championship. The wrestlers went 42-9 in the three duals with 25 pins.

Ottawa had 11 wrestlers go undefeated in their matches.

The Ottawa girls were dominant Friday at Burlington. The Cyclones went 16-4 with Sharaea Aho, Anisah Ultereras, Kamryn Dials and Addyson Brown going undefeated.

Ottawa boys results

106 — B. Sutton, 2-0; Cunningham, 3-0.

113 — D. Evans, 2-1.

120 — Martinez, 1-0; Kaub, 2-1.

126 — Guge, 3-0.

132 — L. Sutton, 1-1; Reed-Cox, 2-0.

138 — Creach, 3-0; Whitney, 0-1.

145 — Blevins, 2-1.

152 — Ingram 1-1; Brown, 3-0.

160 — S. Clevenger, 3-0; J. Sink, 2-1.

170 — Lane, 3-0.

182 — W. Sink, 3-0.

195 — Alterman, 2-1.

220 — A. Clevenger, 3-0.

285 — T. Evans, 1-1.

OHS girls results

Sharaea Aho, 2-0 (2 pins); Anisah Ultereras, 3-0 (2 pins); Kamryn Dials, 3-0 (2pins); Addyson Brown 3-0 (2 pins); Darby Weidl 2-1 (1 pin); Maddison Soman 2-1 (2 pins); Cana Whitney 1-2 (1 pin).