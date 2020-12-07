The second half turned sour for the Ottawa University men’s basketball team.

The Braves came out slow to start the second half and never got going in a 90-78 loss Saturday to Bethel College in North Newton.

Ottawa (2-2, 0-2) have lost two straight games since returning from a 33-day layoff because of the pandemic.

The first half was back-and-forth. Ottawa led 18-15, but the Threshers rallied for a 29-25 lead with 6:29 remaining.

Bethel led 42-40 at halftime and opened the second half with a 7-0 spurt to take a 49-40 lead.

Bethel controlled play throughout the second half.

Ottawa shot 46.8 percent from the floor. Perry Carroll scored a career-high 27 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the floor. Joe Johnson III finished the game with 12 points.

Jaquan Daniels and Ian Moore scored 11 points apiece.

Ottawa will have a busy week ahead with three games. Ottawa played a rescheduled game Monday in Salina against Kansas Wesleyan. Ottawa returns home Wednesday against Friends and plays Saturday at Sterling.