VALLEY CENTER — The Newton High School boys’ wrestling team won the team title and four individual titles Friday at the Valley Center December Pools.

Newton topped the nine-team field at 195.5 points. Rose Hill took second at 159. Valley Center was third at 154.5.

Winning titles for Newton were Nick Treaster at 106 pounds, Colin Bybee at 120 pounds, Logan Buchanan at 195 pounds and Rio Gomez at heavyweight.

Treaster finished 2-0 in pool matches, pinned Jeff Schwartz of Valley Center in 53 seconds in the semifinals and pinned Braden Tatum of Rose Hill in 3:23 in the championship match.

Bybee finished 5-0 in round robin action.

Buchanan finished 3-0 in pool matches, pinned Kyler Palmer of Valley Center in the semifinals in 1:33 and pinned Wade Morgan of Douglass in 3:46 in the finals.

Gomez finished 5-0 in round robin action, all pins.

Bailey Steinmetz finished in second place at 113 pounds.

Clayton Smith was third at 170 pounds.

Clayton Kaufman was third at 132 pounds. Avery Dutcher was third at 138 pounds.

Michael Southern was fourth at 126 pounds. Benjamin Reyes was fifth at 160 pounds. Brody Harper was fifth at 182 pounds.

Tjaden Simmons was sixth at 145 pounds. Michael Tyrell was seventh at 152 pounds. Sam Claassen finished seventh at 220 pounds.

Newton competes at 6 p.m. Thursday at Maize South, followed by the Douglass Goodwill Invitational Saturday.

Valley Center

December Pools

Team scores — Newton 195.5, Rose Hill 159, Valley Center 154.5, Great Bend 146, Bishop Carroll 145.5, Douglass 111, Salina South 84, Wichita Heights 38, Andover Central 32.

Newton results

106 — 1. Nick Treaster (4-0): W Braden Tatum (Rose Hill) 16-1 tech.fall (5:34); bye; W Justin Cluff (Andover Central) 1:16; SF. W Jett Schwartz (Valley Center) :53; F. W Braden Tatum (Rose Hill) 3:23.

113 — 2. Bailey Steinmetz (3-1): W Cash Henning (Rose Hill) 4:00; L Avery Wolf (Great Bend) :30; W Wyatt Vorarath (Salina South) :34; W Hunter Huffman (Valley Center) 1:05.

120 — 1. Colin Bybee (5-0): W Avery Baysinger (Andover Central) :30; W Boeden Whitted (Rose Hill) 1:52; W Ben Carver (Valley Center) 3:31; W Isaac Martinez (Salina South) 1:06; W Skyler McMullen (Great Bend) 7-0.

126 — 4. Michael Southern (2-3): L Landon Bowman (Douglass) 3:54; W Devon Egan (Andover Central) :46; W Jarrett Jones (Rose Hill) :47; L Caleb Means (Bishop Carroll) inj.def. (1:57); L Cooper Liles (Great Bend) inj.def. (0:00).

132 — 3. Clayton Kaufman (3-2); L Charlie Black (Rose Hill) 11-6; W Austin Moore (Great Bend) 3:59; W Deacon McDonald (Salina South) :53; L Alyeus Craig (Valley Center) (19-4 tech.fall (2:35); W Gianni Huerta (Bishop Carroll) 2:00.

138 — 3. Avery Dutcher (2-2); bye; W Brennan Evans (Rose Hill) 3:34; L Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) 2:58; SF. L Ryan Pacha (Bishop Carroll) 7-2; CF. W Matthew Reynolds (Douglass) 10-5.

145 — 6. Tjaden Simmons (1-3); L Brennon Gan (Bishop Carroll) 10-2 maj.dec.; bye; L Keegan Beavers (Rose Hill) 2:28; W Logan Burr (Salina South) 7-1; 5th. L Jaycob Brown (Andover Central) 3:57.

152 — 7. Micheal Tyrell (0-4); L Peyton Besco (Rose Hill) injury forfeit; L Cameron Bowyer (Valley Center) injury default; L Isaac Arredondo (Bishop Carroll) injury default; CSF. L Seth Miller (Salina South) injury default; 7th. bye.

160 — 5. Benjamin Reyes (3-2); L Dalton Hilyard (Douglass) 9-0 maj.dec.; W Matthew Johnson (Great Bend) 3:40; L Easton Boone (Valley Center) 4-3; CSF. W Justin Martin (Douglass) forfeit; 5th. W Matthew Johnson (Great Bend) 1:03.

170 — 3. Clayton Smith (3-2); L Gage Reimer (Great Bend) :00; W Charles Pearson (Douglass) 1:47; W Cesar Morales (Valley Center) 16-6 maj.dec.; SF. L Andrew Husband (Bishop Carroll) :36; CF. W Cade Evans (Rose Hill) :36.

182 — 5. Brody Harper (3-2): L Tommy Rogers (Rose Hill) 7-3; L Brandon Jeffries (Salina South) :49; W Rock Schomaker (Valley Center) 4:57; CSF. W Scott Heilman (Great Bend) forfeit; 5th. W Rock Schomaker (Valley Center) 1:23.

195 — 1. Logan Buchanan (5-0); W Wade Morgan (Douglass) 1:36; W Garreth Hutchison (Andover Central) :56; W Keyven Schroeder (Great Bend) 2:22; SF. W Kyler Palmer (Valley Center) 1:33; F. W Wade Morgan (Douglass) 3:46.

220 — 7. Sam Claassen (2-3); L Clayton Elliott (Douglass) 1:15; L Aden Lemasters (Rose Hill) forfeit;; L Brandon Fletcher (Salina South) :57; CSF. L Jack Spottedhorse (Bishop Carroll) :31; 7th. W Aden Lemasters (Rose Hill) injury default.

HWT — 1. Rio Gomez (5-0); W Hunter Slay (Valley Center) :22; W Tristan Calef (Rose Hill) :58; W Joseph Martin (Douglass) 1:17; W Ben Purvis (Bishop Carroll) :00; W Blake Davis (Great Bend) :21.

Note: More stories are available at thekansan.com.