The Central Heights girls basketball team stayed the course and the shots began to fall in the final quarter.

Chase County built an 11-point lead in the third quarter Friday in the season opener. The Vikings outscored Chase County, 19-2, in the final period to rally for a 33-25 win.

"We were down 11 in the third quarter when we finally started to see the ball go in the hole for us," Central Heights coach Doug North said. "We had open shots but just weren’t able to connect. It was fun watching the girls confidence grow the last ten minutes on both ends of the floor. They kept fighting hard even when the ball wasn’t going in the hole."

Central Heights (33) — Roehl 8, Meyer 7, Compton 10, Haynes 8.

Chase County — Grant 5, Tubach 3, Monahan 3, Simpson 4, Schroeder 8, Hinkson 2.