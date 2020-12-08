The Ottawa University and Bellevue University women’s basketball teams played two different halves Monday in Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.

The two teams combined for 88 points in the first half with Bellevue leading 46-42. The second half turned into a defensive game.

Ottawa’s offense fell flat scoring just 23 points in the second half of the 77-65 loss.

Bellevue increased its lead to double digits, 61-50, with 2:14 left in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Ottawa cut Bellevue's lead to five points, 64-59, on baskets by Mariah Grizzle and Haylie Anderson.

Bellevue outscored Ottawa 13-6 to end the game.

Ottawa shot 50 percent from the floor. Anderson paced Ottawa with 16 points. Grizzle finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Ottawa (1-5) plays 4 p.m. Wednesday at home against Friends.