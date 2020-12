The Ottawa High School boys wrestling team is off to a perfect start.

The Cyclones improved to 5-0 in duals after sweeping Holton and Burlington Tuesday in Ottawa. OHS bested Holton, 49-29, and Burlington, 60-11.

The Cyclones were coming off a 3-0 performance Saturday in winning the Wabaunsee Tournament.

Ottawa wrestles Saturday Anderson County Invitational.