After a whirlwind 24 hours, the Fort Hays State men’s basketball team left Bramlage Coliseum riding high after delivering an upset win that caught national attention Tuesday night.

With their head coach and associate head coach in quarantine, Fort Hays never trailed in a convincing 81-68 victory over Kansas State.

The Tigers did it with FHSU second-year assistant coach Todd Johnston in charge of guiding the team. Head coach Mark Johnson received a positive COVID-19 test result on Monday night, and associate head coach Jeremy Brown also went into quarantine as a close contact, leaving Johnston as the Tigers’ only coach available.

Johnston and the Tigers were up to the task, with FHSU outplaying the Wildcats from the get-go.

FHSU took a 35-29 lead into halftime and led by as much as 21 in the second half.

"I thought the guys did a really good job of competing for 40 minutes," Johnston said. "That’s one thing we’ve struggled with through three games so far — start a game playing hard and finishing a game playing hard and doing all the things in between to win a game.

"I think that was the biggest thing. We defended well and played hard and rebounded really well."

The game went down as an exhibition for FHSU but counted for Kansas State. Though it won’t show up in the win column, the magnitude of the victory can’t be overstated for a Tiger team that was coming off losses in its first three games by a combined eight points to Washburn, Emporia State and Nebraska-Kearney.

"I’m just excited for the guys," Johnston said. "We’re 0-3 but we’re talented. We’re young and we’re inexperienced. The experienced guys we have from last year are in a completely different role. We just hadn’t figured out to how to win a game. I’m extremely excited for them. I hope that this carries over and helps us win games in the future. I think just for confidence and mentally for these guys, to pull off (the win) was huge."

Soon after the win, the Tigers began getting some national love, with Fort Hays State trending on Twitter.

Game highlights were shown in a segment on ESPN’s SportsCenter, with host Scott Van Pelt complimenting the "Icelandic basketball stylings" of Bjarni Jonsson, a sophomore forward from Iceland who helped spark the Tigers early.

Kaleb Hammeke and Quinten Rock made SportCenter’s Top 10 plays, with Hammeke finding Rock for a transition 3.

"It’s just been a lot fun," Hammeke said of the national attention. "It’s cool for our team. All of us guys are enjoying it a lot. You just got to enjoy it for awhile, and then get ready for our next game on Saturday."

It was Fort Hays State's first win over K-State in 82 years, even though it went down as a exhibition game for the Tigers, who entered this season shorthanded with injuries to guards Nyjee Wright and Gabe Pieschl. Freshman Traejon Davis also missed Tuesday’s game with an injury.

K-State coach Bruce Weber didn’t try to sugercoat the loss.

"This was very, very disappointing and sad for our program," said Weber, whose team dropped to 1-4. "I knew the season was not going to be easy. Obviously, I didn’t think it was going to be this tough. We have had to go through COVID, injuries and all that stuff. But there is no way this should happen."

Weber apologized to Wildcat fans and asked for their patience.

"No excuses, I am the boss and I have been here," he said "I have done really good things, but right now this is not a special thing. I hope (fans) stick with us. We have got a young group. I am very, very sure on Friday (against Milwaukee) that it is going to be different, and hopefully moving forward in the season."

The Tigers relied on a balanced scoring attack that saw six players reach double figures.

Jared Vitztum led Fort Hays with 16, followed by Hammeke with 15. Alvin Thompson and Rock had 14 each, while Jonsson finished with 12 and Gilbert Peters with 10.

"When there’s not one hot-hand, it’s just get the ball to everybody, because everybody was seeming to get the job done, " Hammeke said. "Once one got going, another one just kept building. It was a lot of fun."

The Tigers shot 55% from the field (32 of 58) and hit 10 3-pointers, while Kansas State went 22 of 50 from the field for 44%. The Tigers outrebounded K-State 34-26.

FHSU scored the first five points of the second half to go up by 11. K-State cut it down to seven, but 3s by Vitztum and Rock extended the lead to 13 with 15:40 left.

The Tigers stretched the advantage to 19 with a 9-0 run midway through the second half and before grabbing their biggest lead at 71-50.

Jonsson gave the Tigers a boost early on, scoring nine points on 4-of-4 shooting in the first half in his best game as a Tiger.

"That’s what we need him to be — we need him to be a tough, hard-playing guy," Johnston said. "That’s what B has been for three games for us. He hasn’t put up the numbers offensively that he did tonight, but that’s what he brings to the table and that’s why we love him so much. He just plays hard and that’s what need him to do."

Hammeke, a redshirt freshman from Hutchinson, added 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. He went 6 of 13 from the field and 3 of 7 from 3-point range.

"I think he played a little more confident, " Johnston said. "Part of it is I think he had to (play more confident) because they were doing so many different things. They were switching our ball screen stuff, so he kind of had to make plays in certain situations. I hope that kind of sparks something for Kaleb, because he’s very capable of doing that."

Mike McGuirl led the Wildcats with 22 points.

The Tigers are set to play at Newman at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Wichita.

"More than using (the K-State win) as a highlight, we want to use it as a building point to show us what we’re capable of," Hammeke said.

FORT HAYS STATE 81, KANSAS STATE 68

FORT HAYS STATE (0-3)

Jonsson 5-8 2-3 12, Vitztum 7-13 0-1 16, Hammeke 6-13 0-0 15, Rock 5-9 1-1 14, Thompson 5-10 2-2 14, Peters 4-4 2-2 10, Pumphrey 0-1 0-0 0, Hilgendorf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 7-9 81.

KANSAS STATE (1-4)

Bradford 2-3 0-0 4, A.Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, D.Gordon 3-11 5-8 11, McGuirl 7-9 4-5 22, Pack 3-12 0-1 6, Miguel 2-5 6-8 10, Williams 3-5 2-2 8, Lewis 0-1 3-5 3, Linguard 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 22-51 20-30 68.

Halftime score—Fort Hays State, 35-29. 3-point goals—FH 10-24 (Rock 3-6, Hammeke 3-7, Thompson 2-5, Vitztum 2-5, Jonsson 0-1), KS 4-21 (McGuirl 4-6, A.Gordon 0-1, Linguard 0-1, Williams 0-1, Miguel 0-2, D.Gordon 0-5, Pack 0-5). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—FH 33 (Vitztum 11), KS 26 (D.Gordon 6). Assists—FH 13 (Hammeke, Rock 5), KS 9 (Pack 5). Turnovers—FH 20, KS 16. Total fouls—FH 24, KS 15. A—519 (12,528).