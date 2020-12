A slow start put the Wellsville High School boys basketball team in a hole from the start Tuesday in Paola.

The Eagles fell behind by 17 points in the first quarter and ended up losing 56-45 to the Panthers in the season opener.

Kaden O’Neil paced the Eagles with 14 points. Jimmy Dorsey finished with 10 points.

Wellsville (45) — Winton 9, J. Dorsey, 10, W. Dorsey 2, O’Neil 14, Showalter 6, Smith 4.

Paola (56) — Morris 2, Aude 3, Williams 5, Robinson 17, Newark 1, Moala 19, Boehm 5, Pitzer 4.