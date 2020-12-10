Close games are usually won by the team that makes key plays in key moments.

The Ottawa University women’s basketball team was embroiled in a barnburner with Friends Wednesday in Wilson Field House.

The Ottawa players stepped forward to make winning plays in the final 20 seconds to propel the Lady Braves to a 68-65 victory.

"We got into a situation in the second half where we were fighting for our lives," Ottawa coach Tarniesha Scott said. "They made some big plays. We got some good stops.

"We talk about having confidence and being more aggressive. They played that whole game being more aggressive. We finished the game."

Ottawa was down 65-64 with 20 seconds remaining. Ottawa milked the clock down to 10 seconds when guard Amyr Lowe attacked the basket and drove past her defender hitting the left- handed lay up to give OU a 66-65 led with eight seconds remaining.

The Falcons’ Bridget Busbee attacked the basket but Jalisa Simon blocked the shot. Ottawa corralled the loose ball and was fouled. Simons then received a pass at halfcourt and was fouled with two-tenths of a second left. She hit both free throws.

"Amyre Lowe she stepped up," Scott said. "She hit a big three and that two at the end to help us win that game."

Ottawa led 38-28 at halftime, but Friends came out strong in the second half and took a 55-53 lead in the fourth quarter.

Scott said Friends made a defensive adjustment, using a triangle-and-two defense to slow the Ottawa attack. Lowe and Simons came through hitting key shots.

"We had to dig," Scott said. "This team keeps fighting. It is fun to coach them."

Simons led the Braves with 20 points. Haley Anderson scored 15 points and had five steals. Lowe finished with 11 points and four assists.

Junior forward Moriah Grizzle produced her third double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Ottawa ((2-5, 2-3) plays 3 p.m. Saturday at nationally-ranked Sterling (14-0).