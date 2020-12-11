The Wellsville High School boys basketball team’s first win of the season will be remembered for a while.

The Eagles battled with Frontenac from start to finish. Wellsville earned a 60-58 win Thursday over Frontenac in the Paola Tournament.

Frontenac used a 25-point second quarter to take a 38-31 lead at halftime. The Eagles rallied to tie the game at 47-47 heading into the fourth quarter, which turned out to be a barnburner.

Wellsville won the game by hitting shots and free throws.

Senior Jackson Showalter paced Wellsville with 21 points. Jimmy Dorsey netted seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles (1-1) played their third game in the tourney Friday night. Wellsville plays Tuesday at Osawatomie and Friday has its home opener against Burlington.

Welllsville (60) — Kearney 7, J. Dorsey 11, W. Dorsey 8, Harris 4, O’Neil 7, Showalter 21, Smith 2.

Frontenac (58) — McCartney 8, O’Malley 9, M. Soria 5, A. Soria 6, Gates 13, Dean 11, Parrish 6.