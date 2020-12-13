DOUGLASS — The Newton High School boys’ wrestling team placed third Saturday, winning two individual titles, at the 68th Douglass Goodwill Invitational.

Derby topped the 10-team field with 194 points, followed by Pratt at 185.5 and Newton at 151.

Winning titles for Newton were Nick Treaster at 106 pounds and Colin Bybee at 120 pounds.

Treaster downed Marcus Terry of Augusta 7-1 in the finals. Bybee downed Grady Fox of Augusta 4-2 in the finals.

Second-place finishes went to Bailey Steinmetz at 113 pounds, Tjaden Simmons at 145 pounds and Logan Buchanan at 195 pounds.

Third-place finishes went to Clayton Kaufman at 132 pounds and Rio Gomez at heavyweight. Taking fourth was Avery Dutcher 138 pounds.

Newton hosts Salina South at 6 p.m. Thursday.

68th Douglass Goodwill Inv.

Saturday

Team scores — Derby 194, Pratt 185.5, Newton 151, Augusta 140, Douglass 107, Goddard Eisenhower 91, Buhler 73, Andover Central 26, Wichita Heights 4, Wichita Southeast 0.

Newton results

106 — 1. Nick Treaster (2-0): 1. bye, QF. bye, SF. W Jaxson Newcomb (Andover Central) :46, F. W Marcus Terry (Augusta) 7-1.

113 — 2. Bailey Steinmetz (1-1): 1. bye, QF. bye, SF. W Andy Lin (Augusta) 6-5, F. L Dalton Weber (Pratt) 10-3.

120 — 1. Colin Bybee (2-0): 1. bye, QF. bye, SF. W Cole Molloy (Derby) 3:23, F. W Grady Fox (Augusta) 4-2.

126 — Michael Southern (0-2): 1. bye, QF. L Collin Jackson (Augusta) 2:17, C2. bye, CQF. bye, CSF. L Drew Lugafet (Buhler) 10-5.

132 — 3. Clayton Kaufman (3-1): 1. bye, QF. W Zane Hennessay (Augusta) 1:58, SF. L Kaiser Pelland (Pratt) 7-2, CSF. W Jaxson Roeder (Buhler) 1:41, CF. W Chance Holmgren (Goddard Eisenhower) 2:19.

138 — 4. Avery Dutcher (1-2): 1. bye, QF. bye, SF. L Keishaune Thompson (Pratt) 9-6, CSF. W John Ray (Derby) 2:52, CF. L Taylor Mathews (Goddard Eisenhower) 5-1.

145 — 2. Tjaden Simmons (2-1): 1. bye, QF. W Martean Perez (Buhler) 5:35, SF. W Luke Sweat (Derby) 7-0, F. L Israel Garza (Goddard Eisenhower) 3:40.

152 — Spencer Stinmetz (1-2): 1. bye, QF. L Cason Lindsey (Derby) 2:13, C2. bye, CQF. W Justin Martin (Douglass) 4:00, CSF. L Cooper McCloy (Buhler) 7-0.

160 — Clayton Smith (1-2): 1. bye, QF. L Dalton Hilyard (Douglass) 1:10, C2. bye, CQF. W Hunter Teasley (Pratt) 1:26, CSF. L Dakota Cook (Goddard Eisenhower) 1:45.

170 — Arnold Aguilar (0-2): 1. bye, QF. L Garrett Davis (Augusta) :29, C2. bye, CQF. L Jayden Joy (Andover Central) 2-0.

182 — Brody Harper (1-2): 1. bye, QF. L Jace High (Douglass) 14-3 maj.dec., C2. bye, CQF. W Fred Manwill (Wichita Southeast) 1:24, CSF. L Iziah Cook (Pratt) 4:31.

195 — 2. Logan Bucanan (1-1): 1. bye, QF. bye, SF. W Wade Morgan (Douglass) 5:50, F. L Blaise Wood (Derby) 7-2.

HWT — 3. Rio Gomez (3-1): 1. bye, QF. W Jase Christiansen (Augusta) :56, SF. L Derek Yuza (Goddard Eisenhower) 7-3, CSF. W Will Coultis (Andover Central) :46, CF. W Alex Hurtt (Derby) 1:13