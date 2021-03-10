Garnett Chamber to have awards banquet in April

By The Herald Staff

The Garnett Area Chamber of Commerce is planning to have its annual awards banquet next month.

The banquet will be 5:30 p.m. April 29 at the Anderson County Fairgrounds Community Building and Quonset Hut. The banquet will be an outdoor event to allow for distancing. There will be speakers, food, a live auction, and entertainment. Ticket sales will open soon.

The Chamber opened nominations for Business of the Year, Organization of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year, as well as a special award, the Chamber Champion Award, which was created to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of a Chamber business during the 2020 pandemic, for creative marketing, outside of the box thinking, and perseverance through one of the hardest years in the business community.

For nominations for these awads email director@garnettchamber.org or call the Chamber office at (785) 448-6767.