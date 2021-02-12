Registration open for virtual meeting on heifer management

By The Herald Staff

Frontier District Extension will have a virtual meeting, “Heifer Selection and Management,” on Feb. 24.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and registration is required. To register, call the Extension Office in Ottawa at 785-229-3520 or email madisonmb@ksu.edu. Zoom details will be mailed out a day or so prior to the meeting.

Jaymelynn Farney, Kansas State University beef systems specialist, will be the featured speaker.

The 45-minute presentation will talk about keys to selecting the correct heifers for the upcoming breeding season. Other items discussed include, immunizations for breeding heifers, what weight they should be at breeding, if you can use ionophores in their growing rations, if pelvic measurements are important and, when selecting a sire, how much calving ease is needed.

The meeting will be recorded for later viewing on the district’s website at www.frontierdistrict.k-state.edu and will also be available for viewing on Facebook Live.