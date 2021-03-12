Webinar features instruction on wildlife damage control

The Herald Staff

The Frontier Extension District’s final webinar in the Horticulture series is on wildlife damage control.

The meeting will be 7 p.m. Thursday. To register for the meeting, call Ryan Schaub, Horticulture Agent in the Frontier District-Garnett Office, at 785-448-6826 or email at reschaub@ksu.edu.

The meetings in the horticulture webinar series are open and free to the public. The Zoom meetings consist of a 45-minute presentation with the opportunity to ask the speaker questions at the end.

The speaker will be K-State Extension wildlife specialist Drew Ricketts. He will discuss how to keep deer from killing your shrubs or gardens, how to control moles, keeping pesky squirrels from eating your bird food, keeping rabbits out of our leafy garden plants and even touch on raccoons and armadillos.

To view the recordings of past meetings in the Horticulture Webinar Series, visit the Frontier Extension website at https://www.frontierdistrict.k-state.edu and look under the Lawn and Garden tab.