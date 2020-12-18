Franklin County Daily Report, Dec. 19

The Ottawa Herald

Sheriff's Office News

Arrests

• 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, James Ryan Adell, 45, Ottawa, on a Franklin County felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property.

• 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jeremy Altic, 37, Ottawa, in connection with aggravated domestic battery.

• 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of Riley Road, Ottawa, Gunner Thompson, 28, Ottawa, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, criminal restraint, criminal threat and distribution of methamphetamine.

• 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Selena Lynn White, 41, Pomona, on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for unlawful tampering with electronic monitoring equipment.

• 10:08 p.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Aaron Seyler, 39, Baldwin City, on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear.

Accidents

• 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, 3900 block Interstate 35, Austin Axmann, 19, Louisburg, was southbound in a 2011 Chevrolet High Cube van when he was rear-ended by a 2015 Hyundai Elantra driven by Jeffrey Honeyball, 33, Independence, Mo.

• 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, 3100 K-68, Ottawa, Haroldo Juarez-Lopez, 21, Emporia, was westbound in his 2010 Mazda 3 when it struck a deer.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, two 17-year-old Ottawa boys were arrested and issued notice to appear in connection with stealing items from the store.

• 9:02 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, Andrew Peoples, 50, Ottawa, in connection with driving under the influence, improper driving on laned roadways and possession of a firearm under the influence.

• 11:11 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 17-year old Ottawa boy in connection with DUI, fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, no operators license, minor in consumption/possession, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and non-injury accident, after fleeing from officers on a traffic stop. A second 17-year-old Ottawa boy was arrested in connection with minor in consumption. Both were evaluated by Franklin County EMS for possible injuries and refused treatment.

• 8:29 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of S. Elm St., Ottawa, Caitlin Angell, 32, Ottawa, in connection with criminal damage to property.

Accidents

• 3:18 p.m. Monday, 700 block of S. Ash St., Ottawa, Amy Wadewitz, 38, Ottawa, was driving a 1990 Plymouth and struck a 1999 Honda driven by Luz Garcia-Carrasquillo, 34, Ottawa.

• 3:43 p.m. Monday, 1300 N. Davis Ave., Ottawa, Anas Hannoon, 38, was driving a 2017 Hyandai and was struck by a 2007 Hyundai driven by Chad Berg, 33. A 35-year-old Ottawa female passenger of the 2007 Hyundai was transported to AdventHealth for apparent injury. Hannoon was cited for disobeying a stop sign.

• 5:21 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Derrick Fuller, 29, was driving a 2005 Toyota and struck a 2020 Toyota driven by Scott Green, 21.

Thefts

• No time Monday, 100 block of S. Hickory St., Ottawa, 36-year-old Ottawa resident reported a past theft of a license plate owned by the City of Ottawa.

• 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, James Dowd, 53, Ottawa, and Tanya Dowd, 50, Ottawa, were issued notices to appear after stealing items from the business.

Incidents

• 3:06 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Brian Guevara-Ruiz, 22, Kansas City, Mo., was cited and released in connection with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• 10:43 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of E. Seventh St., Ottawa, A 44 year-old Ottawa woman reported being the victim of domestic battery committed by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

• 4:28 Thursday, 300 block of S. Sycamore St., Ottawa, Tanya Kolich, 37, Kansas City, Kan., was issued a notice to appear in connection with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.

Wellsville Police Department News

Thursday

• Interstate 35, milemarker 199, motorist assist; 200 block of Benton Drive, animal complaint; 100 block of W. Fourth, animal complaint; 100 block of E. First, controlled burning; 200 block of Downey Drive, public assist.

Friday

• 300 block of E. Sixth, welfare check; 100 block of Hedge Lane, special assignment; 300 block of Walnut St., public assist; 1000 block of Poplar St., welfare check.

Saturday

• 4200 block of Virginia Road, special assignment.

Sunday

• 400 block of E. Second St., disturbance; 4200 block of Virginia Road, special assignment; 800 block of Main St., traffic complaint; 200 block of W. Third St., animal complaint; 800 block of Main St., welfare check; 1000 block of Poplar St., public assist; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., fire (unfounded).

Monday

• 200 block of Ash St., abondoned vehicle; 300 block of E. Eighth St., medical call; 200 block of Downey Drive, public assist; 600 block of Poplar St., field interview.

Tuesday

• 700 block of Main St., assist other agency; 600 block of Walnut St., harassment; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 400 block of Maple St., welfare check.

Wednesday

• 400 block of Pendleton Ave., check welfare; 500 block of E. Seventh St., juvenile complaint; K-68/Utah Road, assist other agency; 700 block of Main St., public assist, citywide special assignment; 4200 block of Virginia Road, special assignment.

Thursday

• 300 block of E. Fifth St., public assist; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., public assist.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Assisted with 14 medical calls, Friday through Monday.