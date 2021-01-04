Franklin County Daily Report, Jan. 4

The Ottawa Herald

Franklin County Sheriff

Arrests

• 7:19 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Colten Rowsey, 27, Ottawa, was arrested on failure to appear warrants.

• 6:20 a.m. Saturday, 2600 Interstate 35, Raymond Mutters, 59, Williamsburg, was stopped for a traffic infraction and found to have a suspended license. He was arrested and released on a notice to appear.

• 3:42 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Matthew Grammer, 24, Ottawa, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants through the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Accidents

• 2:44 p.m. Friday, 1600 block of Interstate 35, Pomona, Miranda Heppler, 28, Andover, was driving south on I-35 in her 2007 Toyota Camry when she left the roadway and struck a milepost sign.

• 10:54 p.m. Friday, 2500 Kingman Road, Billie Chamberlin, 42, Ottawa, was driving her 2018 Toyota when she slid through the intersection and struck a sign post on slushy roads.

Incidents

• 10:38 p.m. Sunday, 226 S. Beech St., Ottawa, a 17-year-old Hoyt resident damaged a sprinkler head belonging to the Franklin County juvenile detention center.

• 11:01 a.m. Sunday, 2339 Kentucky Road, Christopher Haas, 45, Ottawa, was reported as a missing person by his wife. Haas was later located in good health.

• noon Saturday, 4213 Idaho Road, Pomona, Rebekah Howard, 17, Ottawa, reported that she was battered by London Pike, 18, Ottawa. A case was forwarded to the county attorney’s office.

• 8:26 a.m. Friday, 4021 Indiana Terrace, Ottawa, Lesnita Cox, 35, Ottawa, reported that her husband, David Casey Cox Jr., 35, Akron, Ohio, violated a protection from abuse order that she has through the Franklin County District Court on the evening of Dec. 31. Case under investigation.

Thefts

• 9 p.m. Friday, 320 South St., Richmond, a 17-year-old LaCygne resident reported an unknown suspected smashed the window of her car and stole cash, a Kansas driver's license and a debit card. Case is under investigation.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 10:03 p.m. Friday, 100 E. Keokuk, Jacob Peterson, 21, Pomona, was arrested in connection with possession of opiates, possession of stimulant, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia after committing a traffic infraction.

Incidents

• 4:10 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of E. Garfield St., a 30-year-old Ottawa resident reported that they were involved in a physical altercation with a known 37-year-old Hartford person. Case is under investigation.

• 10:21 p.m. Sunday, 200 S. Maple St., Airen O’Connor, 21, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear in connection with possession of marijuna, possession of paraphernalia after committing a traffic infraction.

• 1:55 a.m. Sunday, 900 N. Mulberry St., a 49-year-old Ottawa resident was found unresponsive and soon after dead. Case under investigation.

• 12:07 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of S. Main St., Spencer Robbs, 31, Wellsville, was issued a notice to appear in connection with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Thefts

• 9:21 a.m. Saturday, 1200 S. Cedar St., a 30-year-old Ottawa resident reported the theft of items. Case is under investigation.

• 8:16 p.m. Friday, 2250 S. Elm St. (Vintage Park), a 55-year-old Williamsburg resident reported an unknown subject damaged their vehicle and stole items out of it.

• 8:16 p.m. Friday, 2250 S. Elm St. (Vintage Park), an 18-year-old Quenemo resident reported an unknown subject damaged their vehicle and stole items out of it.