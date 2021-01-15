Franklin County Daily Report for January 15, 2021

The Ottawa Herald

Franklin County Sheriff

Arrests

• 12:10 p.m. 01/08, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Keagun Wagner, 31, Lane, was arrested on a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 4:31 p.m. Sunday, 3400 block of Interstate 35, Perrion Burnett, 21, Little Elm, Texas, was arrested in connection with possession of marijuana after a traffic stop. Burnett was cited and released with a notice to appear.

• 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, 334 N. Main St., Ottawa, Kayla Underwood, 31, Ottawa, was arrested on two Franklin County felony warrants for failure to appear.

• 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, 334 N. Main St., Ottawa, Kyle Fermyn, 29, Lane, was arrested on two city of Osawatomie warrants for failure to appear.

• 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, 3900 block of Interstate 35, Remedan Aklile, 25, Lenexa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence and criminal damage to property.

Accidents

• 9 a.m. 01/08, 900 block of Virginia Road, Zachary Kagen, 19, Lane, was northbound in a 1999 Oldsmobile when he left the roadway, striking a mailbox owned by James Thoele.

• 8:16 p.m. 01/08, 3700 block of Interstate 35, Katherine Salas, 22, Winfield, was traveling north in a 2017 Toyota Prius when she struck a wooden box in the roadway.

• 8 p.m. Monday, 3100 block of Rock Creek Road, Amanda Welch, 22, Garnett, was traveling west in her 2012 Chevrolet Sonic when she struck a deer that entered the roadway.

• 1:35 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Colorado Road, Jeffery Goebel, 35, Williamsburg, was traveling south in his 2006 Nissan Titan when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

• 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of Interstate 35, Liduino Lopes, 56, Ontario, Canada, reported a gray passenger car struck his Volvo VVN truck tractor and fled the scene.

• 3:39 a.m. Tuesday, 3600 block of Interstate 35, Kimberly Johnson, 52, Olathe, was traveling south in a 2019 Dodge Ram when she struck a deer that entered the roadway.

Thefts

• 8:55 a.m. 01/08, 3100 block of Texas Road, a 77-year-old Ottawa resident reported an unknown person filed for unemployment using their Social Security number.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 6:15 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Emanuel Polidore Jr., 28, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 6:50 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Matthew Maxhimer, 23, Ottawa, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:53 p.m. Monday, 500 S. Locust St., Kathleen Fischbach, 49, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with felony fleeing and eluding, felony interference with law enforcement, felony DUI after she fled from officers on a traffic stop.

• 8:11 a.m. Tuesday, 100 W. 10th St., Matthew Rodina, 21, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possesion of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, 700 S. Hickory St., Ethan McCoy, 23, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with pedestrian under the influence after being contacted on a call for service.

Incidents

• 12:45 a.m. Sunday, 700 S. Main St., Chris Laughlin, 44, Lane, was issued a notice to appear after being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

• 11:21 p.m. Sunday, 700 E. Garfield St., a 30-year-old Ottawa woman reported a protection from abuse violation. Case is under investigation.

• 3:52 p.m. Monday, 900 E. 8th St., a 39-year-old Ottawa resident was in violation of bond conditions. Case is under investigation.

• 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, 700 S. Ash St., a 34-year-old Ottawa resident reported a 14-year-old Ottawa juvenile was battered by three other known juveniles. Case under investigation.

Thefts

• 11:57 a.m. Monday, 412 S. Main St. (The Gun Guy’s), a 61-year-old Ottawa resident reported a past theft from the business.

• 11:10 p.m. Monday, 135 W. Tecumseh St. (Old Depot Musuem), a 44-year-old Ottawa resident reported a theft from the business. Case is under investigation.

• 4:38 p.m. Monday, 500 S. Locust St., a 62-year-old Ottawa resident reported a past burglary. Case is under investigation.

• 3:01 a.m. Monday, 800 N. Hickory St., a 23-year-old Ottawa resident reported a past vehicle burglary. Case is under investigation.

• 11:31 p.m. Monday, 400 E. 4th St., a 69-year-old Ottawa resident reported theft of a vehicle. Kathleen Fischbach, 49, was later located in possession of the vehicle and arrested.