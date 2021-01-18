County administers first round of COVID-19 vaccine

The Herald Staff

The Franklin County Health Department administered 200 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to older county residents his weekend. The vaccination clinic took place on Saturday at the Ottawa Middle School gymnasium. Vaccines were administered to residents over the age of 83.

"The Franklin County Health Department does not know when they will receive additional doses of the vaccine but they are prepared to administer those doses as soon as they become available," said Kaci Brady, county communications director.

Wednesday, the county health department received 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the State of Kansas. The initial 100 doses of the vaccine were administered to healthcare workers and others deemed essential to the COVID-19 response.

Administration of the first 200 doses was determined by date of birth, beginning with the oldest individual on the list. At this time, there are still residents over the age of 80 waiting for their call to receive the vaccine, county officials said.

“There are over 650 Franklin County residents over the age of 75 who are waiting for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” mentioned Nick Robbins, health department interim director. “We are excited to have quickly, safely and efficiently administered 200 doses to the elderly population.”

Those interested in signing up the list to receive the vaccine as soon as it becomes available can call (785) 229- 3531. Priority will be based on age and medical conditions, officials said. Residents over the age of 65 who have signed up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a call to schedule an appointment as soon as doses become available to the Health Department.