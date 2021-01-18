Franklin County Daily Report, Jan. 18

The Ottawa Herald

Franklin County Sheriff

Arrests

• 1:45 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Chad Tasker, 46, Ottawa, was arrested on a contempt of court warrant for violation of bond conditions.

Accidents

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, 3200 block of Ellis Road, Jadynn Criqui, 15, Ottawa, was driving west in a 1992 Ford Ranger when she overcorrected, overturned and struck a ditch.

• 5:20 a.m. Thursday, 3900 block of Interstate 35, Kangnivi Lantchible, 39, Ottawa, was traveling north in a 2004 GMC Envoy when he lost control due to slick roadways. The vehicle struck a KDOT fence.

• 1:46 p.m. Saturday, 3400 block of Shawnee Road, Matthew Bohnert, 21, Ottawa, was eastbound in a 2003 Mitsubishi when he left the roadway, striking a utility pole owned by Evergy.

• 11:35 p.m. Saturday, 4300 K-68 highway, Mariah Dairy, Paola, was eastbound on K-68 highway when she struck a deer in the roadway.

Thefts

• 9:32 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of S. Maple Street, Rantoul, a 46-year-old resident reported that their Social Security number was used in an attempt to obtain unemployment benefits.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 11:29 a.m. Friday, 1300 S. Main St., Kenneth Thompson, 59, Ottawa, was arrested on an active Montgomery County warrant.

• 12:18 a.m. Sunday, 300 N. Main St., Scotty Trahan, 29, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with felony interference with law enforcement, warrant arrest after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Thefts

• 12:59 p.m. Saturday, 200 S. Ash St., Rhonda McMechan, 53, Ottawa, reported a past theft.