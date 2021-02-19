Franklin County Daily Report, Jan. 19

The Ottawa Herald

Franklin County Sheriff

Arrests

• 10:46 a.m. 02/12, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Taunya Linn Chamberlain, 37, Garnett, was arrested on a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main, Ottawa, Brandon Galloway of Lee’s Summit, Mo., was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Accidents

• 12:50 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of Eisenhower Road, Krysta Zook, 32, Pomona, was traveling south in a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander when she lost control due to snow-packed roads. The vehicle went through the ditch and then a fence owned by Brian Yates.

Incidents

• 9:36 p.m. 02/13, 3161 K-68 highway, Ottawa, Trent Lancaster, 55, Ottawa, reported treating a dog with multiple stab wounds. Case is under investigation.

• Unknown time Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Lorenzo T. Holt, 19, Ottawa, was found to be in violation of a no contact order.

• Unknown time Tuesday, 1022 Ohio Road, Richmond, Verle Vallier, 72, Richmond, reported his house had caught fire while thawing pipes within the house. The house was a total loss.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 2:03 p.m. 02/12, 823 S. Cedar St., Samuel Obeng Jr., 24, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with distribution of marijuana/possession of paraphernalia (felony) and no drug tax stamp after being contacted on a call for service.

• 5:53 a.m. 02/12, 203 E. 27th St. (Love’s), Timothy King, 53, Garnett, was arrested in connection with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, flee to elude (felony), criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted during a call for service.

• 5:59 p.m. 02/13, 100 W. Tecumseh St., Matraca Oshel, 30, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted during a traffic stop.

• 7:45 a.m. Thursday, 1200 S. Ash St., Quincy Ray, 32, Ottawa, was arrested after battering a known 25-year-old Ottawa person.

• 12:36 p.m. Thursday, 700 S. Oak St., Ryan Ware, 21, Wellsville, was arrested on an active Johnson County warrant.

• 8:57 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of N. Main Street, Robert McLees, 49, Vassar, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Accidents

• 12:40 p.m. Monday, 2100 S. Princeton, Lakhota Conklin, 20, Ottawa, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet and struck a 1998 Chevrolet driven by Anthony Corbin, 28, Williamsburg. Conklin was cited for failing to yield right of way.

• 12:36 p.m. Tuesday, 1900 S. Main St., Irma Sassaman, 92, Ottawa, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet passenger car when she lost control and drove off the roadway.

• 6:16 p.m. Thursday, 100 E. Keokuk St., Teresa Oshman, 54, Quenemo, was driving a 2019 Chrysler passenger car and struck a 2011 Chevrolet pickup driven by David Johns III, 25, Ottawa. Oshman was cited for inattentive driving.

• 6:13 p.m. Thursday, 1300 S. Eisenhower, Kayci Wilson, 23, Lawrence, was driving a 2020 Toyota passenger car and struck Starla Branson, 51, Ottawa, who was driving a 2003 Ford pickup.

Incidents

• 8:01 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 Elderberry Lane, a 59-year-old White City resident was found dead. Case is under investigation.

• 9:36 a.m. Tuesday, 600 W. 15th St., a 96-year-old Ottawa resident was found dead. Case is under investigation.

• 3:43 p.m. Thursday, 500 S. Main St., Natalie Calcott, a 20-year-old Ottawa woman was issued a notice to appear in connection with possession of marijuana, possesson of paraphernlia, minor in possession and no insurance after committing a traffic infraction.

Thefts

• 11:01 a.m. 02/12, 1001 S. Cedar St., a 19-year-old Ottawa resident reported a theft of personal property by unknown subject.

• 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, 203 E. 27th St. (Love's), a 45-year-old Garnett man was reported as stealing property from the business. Case is under investigation.