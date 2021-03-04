Wildlife damage control class upcoming

The Ottawa Herald

The Frontier Extension District has put together a series of Horticulture webinars and the final webinar of the series is on wildlife damage control. It will take place 7 p.m. March 18th. Those interested in registering for the meeting can contact Ryan Schaub, Horticulture Agent, Frontier District-Garnett Office, at 785-448-6826 or reschaub@ksu.edu.

The webinar speaker for the evening will be Drew Ricketts, K-State Extension Wildlife Specialist. If you have any questions regarding wildlife, Drew is the man with the answers. During this webinar Ricketts will discuss how to keep deer from killing shrubs or gardens, how to control moles, keeping pesky squirrels from eating bird food, keeping rabbits out of our leafy garden plants, and even touch on raccoons and armadillos.

The meetings in the horticulture webinar series are open and free to the public. These Zoom meetings will consist of a 45-minute presentation with the opportunity to ask the speaker questions at the end.

To view the recordings of the meetings that were a part of the Horticulture Webinar Series, visit the Frontier Extension Website at https://www.frontierdistrict.k-state.edu/ and look under the Lawn and Garden tab.